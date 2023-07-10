A new teaching facility has been named in memory of a former deputy head.

The new teaching block at Uppingham Community College, named after Margaret Jennings, contains six classrooms which will be used for teaching modern foreign languages and business studies.

Miss Jennings taught at UCC from 1969 until 1991, eventually becoming the deputy headteacher. She then took on a school governor role from 1993 until 2020. In 2019, she was made an MBE.

A new teaching facility opens at Uppingham Community College. Pictured from left are the chairperson of governors Geoff Thompson, Margaret Jennings neices Nikki Carr and Andrea Batchelor and principal Ben Solly

Miss Jennings died earlier this year and staff at the school wanted to celebrate her contribution to the school by naming the building in her honour.

Principal Ben Solly said: "Margaret has had more influence and impact on UCC than any other person in the history of the school. She is fondly remembered from both her teaching and governance roles and I was fortunate to have worked with her for 3 years. It is a fitting tribute to name this fabulous new teaching facility after her."

The new teaching block is a state of the art, carbon neutral building, which the school funded by successfully applying for Conditions Improvement Funding from the Department for Education. The total cost of the new facilities, which include high-tech teaching walls, dedicated speaking practice rooms for MFL and solar panels was £2.3 million.

Chairperson of governors Geoff Thompson said: "Margaret was a wonderful person, who contributed so much to the local community.

“We are delighted that so many of her family and friends were able to join us for the opening of this new teaching facility which is named in her honour."