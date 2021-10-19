A project to create a wellbeing garden got off the ground at the weekend thanks to a team of volunteers.

Neil McIvor from Team Stamford put out an appeal for volunteers to help clear old paving slabs and shrubbery from the courtyard garden at Stamford Hospital on Saturday morning.

This was taken up by 15 able recruits including former estate agent Paul Johnson. who was marking his 68th birthday by helping, members of the Stamford College Old Boys Rugby Club, and Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue's Stamford watch manager Jacob Smith and firefighter Steve Bland.

Neil McIvor, second left, with Jacob Smith and Steve Bland from Stamford Fire Station, Sarah Moss and Nicky Stockell from Stamford Hospital, former estate agent Paul Johnson, garden designer Sam Kettle, and members of Stamford College Old Boys Rugby Club

Neiloffered to help Sarah Moss, the deputy sister for outpatients, and Sam Kettle from Stamford Landscapes who are leading the project.

"We're making a blank canvas for Sam's plans," Neil said. "We're taking away the paving and recycling the gravel in the bottom of the new planters to help with drainage."

He added that he was very pleased by the number of volunteers who had turned out, meaning they could get the site cleared on a day the hospital was closed.

Clearing the old paving slabs

The aim of the project is to provide hospital employees with somewhere to relax in between busy work times.

Sam, a professional garden designer, has produced a plan which includes covered pergola seating areas, raised flower and vegetable beds, and a central feature.

Now the site is clear of the old paving, gravel and shrubs, he will be able to start work on bring the design to life.

The volunteers made light work of the job