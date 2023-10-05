Hotel staff took part in a charity walk to support people working within the hospitality industry.

Colleagues from Rutland Hall Hotel laced up their boots and took part in five-mile relay legs around Rutland Water on Sunday (October 1)

Friends and family were invited to join the team in their effort to raise money for Hospitality Action, which supports those in the hospitality sector who face challenges such as mental health problems or financial hardship.

The team raised £701.

Managing director Joanne White said: "We were thrilled to be a part of this incredible initiative that brought our community together for a meaningful cause.

“Rutland Hall is committed to promoting mental health awareness and supporting our amazing hospitality industry. The Walk for Wellbeing isn't just a walk; it's a collective step toward a brighter future, and we’re proud to have played our part.”

Sales executive Molly Tomlin added: “The walk was a really great way to support Hospitality Action. Friends and family chose to walk and support the cause along with us, so we were able to get to know our teammates better. We laughed, sang and confided in one another, all whilst being out and about in the fresh air appreciating the gorgeous surroundings of where we work.”