A group set up to support Stamford’s independent traders has released a 2023 calendar.

Shop Stamford, set up by Sarah Sewell who runs Energy clothing in Ironmonger Street, hosted a meeting at The Crown Hotel on Tuesday last week to update members on activities.

A calendar with images taken by Molly Warren, who runs the Pretty Little Stamford account on Instagram, is on sale at Energy and the aim is to inspire people to visit the town. Another ‘Little Book of Stamford’ is also due to be released at Easter as a guide to the town’s businesses.

Members of the Shop Stamford team

The next ‘Shop Stamford Saturday’, which aims to drive footfall, will be on Saturday, December 3.