A football team that formed six years ago has been making great progress – and won its first game in a higher level league.

Ketton Under 15s have been playing football together at Ketton Sports and Community Centre in Pit Lane since they were an Under 9s side.

They have just moved up from the Junior Alliance to the Peterborough and District Youth League and in their first match on a full-size pitch they beat the Peterborough-based FC Hampton Royals U15 side by seven goals to two.

The Ketton U15s team with adult coaches, from left, Ryan Pridmore, Adrian Fisher (kneeling), Rob Lawrie and Andy Bretherick (kneeling)

Adrian Fisher, one of the Ketton team’s coaches, said they were having a great start to the new season and were looking the part in a new kit, which his firm, Oundle-based C&D Mortgages, and the Whitebread Trust in Ketton have sponsored.

“The Under 15s are still very much a village team, with most of the players living locally and having been together since they were in the Under 9s age group,” said Adrian.