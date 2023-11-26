As part of the Outdoor Play and Learning initiative, a group of Year 4 children at Bourne Westfield Primary Academy have become dedicated litter pickers.

The boys collect their wares every lunchtime and get to work collecting any litter that has been discarded on the school site.

Play coordinator Judi Main said: “The boys were so excited to be given the responsibility of litter picking during their lunchtime play and are doing an amazing job.

“It is lovely to see them wanting to support our school community by keeping the grounds tidy and litter free.”