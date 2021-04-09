Bees and butterflies are benefitting from the work of volunteers who are keen to improve their town.

Over the Easter weekend ‘Team Stamford’ prepared the ground for wildflower seeds to be planted in front of the police station in Cliffe Road, and along verges in Radcliffe Road and North Street.

The idea came from town and district councillor Amanda Wheeler, who put out an appeal for volunteers at last month’s town council meeting.

Volunteers with 'Team Stamford' at the police station

Working in socially distanced groups of six, they helped to dig over several large areas of ground, which were then sown with wildflower seeds.

They then added signs made and donated for free by town signmaker Frank Newbon, explaining why the areas had been dug over.

Neil McIvor, a volunteer for Pride of Stamford Litter Pickers and Team Stamford, said: “We have so many good people in town who want to help make Stamford a better place for everyone. There is no shortage of people who want to help. Amanda Wheeler is an excellent human being who helps to get permission for us to do things like this through the councils.”

To help or nominate a project for the team click here.

Volunteers can also help with more planting this Sunday (April 11). Those willing to lend a hand should meet at North Street car park at 9am.