Team Stamford - which is behind projects including the planting of wildflower seeds in verges around town - has won the support of Waitrose.

Having become a community interest company (CIC) so it can use profits for the public good, Team Stamford volunteers attracted the attention of employees at the branch of the supermarket in West Street.

As a result, Waitrose staff have given the newly formed ‘company’ a third-share of its £1,000 monthly fund through their national ‘Give a Little Love’ campaign.

Directors of Team Stamford Amanda Wheeler, Emma Newsome and Paul Pepper receive a donation from Waitrose community activators Lynn Tyler and Ashley Marshall (48597154)

Lynn Tyler and Ashley Marshall, community activators for Waitrose in Stamford, received a nomination for Pride of Stamford Litter Pickers, set up by Neil McIvor and Jayne Hartley a few years ago to help keep the town clean.

Lynn said: “Our employees in the Stamford store nominated Neil and his team for the hard work they all put in every day of the year keeping Stamford clean and tidy for everyone to enjoy.

“We decided to donate £333 to the newly formed Team Stamford CIC; they truly deserve this recognition.”

Team Stamford is an offshoot of Pride of Stamford Litter Pickers. Set up in April, it aims to protect and enhance the environment by looking after neglected and overgrown parts of the town.

Three directors have been appointed - Amanda Wheeler, Emma Newsome and Paul Pepper - to oversee projects, liaise with local authorities and obtain funding.

Amanda said: “All money donated will be spent on environmental projects in Stamford. We have already planted wildflowers along verges in North Street, with the support of the town council and Lincolnshire County Council.

“Our next project is to create a Jubilee woodland along the south bank of the River Welland to coincide with the Queen’s Jubilee next year.

“The group has already cleared a lot of rubbish and debris from an area that hasn’t been maintained for many years.”

She added that they were delighted by Waitrose’ generous donation.

“Team Stamford is very much a community organisation, run by volunteers with over 500 supporters on Facebook, who are already helping us by giving up their time to ensure Stamford remains the most beautiful place to live,” she said.

Team Stamford has a crowdfunding page at www.tinyurl.com/TeamStamford