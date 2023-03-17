Staff from a care home in Stamford will be at the national final of the Great British Care Awards today (Friday, March 16).

Team members from The Orders of St John Care Trust Whitefriars, which is in St George's Avenue, will attend the event in Birmingham because they won the 'care innovator award' at the East Midlands regional round.

This recognised their way of making residents feel valued, by advertising roles for them to take on, including volunteer receptionist, volunteer gardener, and volunteer manager's assistant.

The team at Whitefriars care home in Stamford

Shelly Smith, home manager, said: “On behalf of the team, I am delighted that we have reached the Great British Care Awards finals for this initiative."