A traditional pub game is making a comeback thanks to a new competition starting in October.

Teams wanting to take part in the Stamford area cribbage league will need a minimum of eight players and be able to play weekly home and away games on Wednesday evenings until the season ends in March.

League chairman, Jill Newbold said: “Crib is a great game and it’s so important to keep these traditional pub activities going.”

Cribbage players in Stamford are looking for new recruits

For information call Jill on 01780 751691 or Sarah Critchard on 01780 765583.

The deadline for registration is September 10.