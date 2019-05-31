Family and friends of a young man who died from a rare cancer are taking part in this weekend’s Race for Life in his memory (June 1 and 2).

Conor Murphy spent three-and-half years undergoing treatment for Ewing’s Sarcoma, which finally claimed his life when he was just 22.

During that time, the former Bourne Town footballer remained positive and astounded nurses at Addenbrooke’s Hospital because he refused to be brought down by the chemotherapy, continuing to go out with friends until a few days before he died, in February this year.

Members of Team Murphytaking part in Race for Life at Burghley Park (11436122)

Photo: (back, from left) Miranda Thomas, Gill Gates, Angela Murphy, Mary Murphy, Chelsea Murphy, (front) Jess O’Rourke and Lisa Roberts.

Now his brother, 18-year-old Matthew Murphy and 14 friends (A.J., Ash, Ben, Charlie, Conor, Dan, Ewan, Joshua, Kai, Mark, Matt M, Matt H, Steven, Tom and Zak) will celebrate Conor’s strength by taking part in the Race for Life Pretty Muddy 5k tomorrow.

Meanwhile, mum Angela and nine of her friends (those pictured and Paula Cullen, Maureen McKeon and Carina Murphy) have formed ‘Team Murphy’ and will complete the Race for Life the following day.

The two teams have already raised about £3,000 in sponsorship, which will go to the Cancer Research UK charity.

Angela, who lives at The Pollards in Bourne, explained that her son had already supported research into cancer while he was alive.

“The doctors were trialling several chemotherapy treatments as part of a research project, and Conor wanted to be part of it,” she said. “This meant his treatment was selected randomly from several that were being tested.

“Conor told me he wanted to give something back for all the care he had received and that by taking part he might benefit someone in the future. When he said that it nearly broke my heart.”

The idea to participate in Race for Life came from Miranda Thomas, whose son AJ was a good friend of Conor’s.

Over the weekend, Angela and her team will support the boys on the Saturday, while the boys will come along to cheer on their mums and friends on the Sunday.

“Conor’s friends are amazing,” said Angela. “Three of them turned up on Mother’s Day with flowers for me and a card, and AJ and Ben are organising a fundraising party at Mama Liz’s Voodoo Lounge in Stamford.”

The event, called ‘Murph’s House’, is on July 27 and costs £5 with tickets available here.

To donate directly to Cancer Research UK in memory of Conor visit this website.