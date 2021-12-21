A surreal teapot designed by Salvador Dali sold for 10 times its estimate at an auction in Stamford.

The final sale of the year at Batemans in Ryhall Road included several pleasant surprises for managing director and senior valuer Greg Bateman.

Along with the Dali teapot, which sold for £2,280 and features peculiar pink-gloved hands, a French jewel stand incorporating a cherubic music box doubled its estimate and sold for £3,120, and a Victorian tea set with only 20 surviving pieces sold to a Chinese bidder for £1,020. Its estimate had been just £50 to £80.

Surrealist artist Salvador Dali was responsible for this teapot design, which sold in Bateman's final auction of the year. Photo: Batemans

The bone china Dali teapot, which sold to a UK collector, dates from about 1939 and was made in England.

In 1936 Salvador Dali stayed with the poet, artist and patron of surrealism, Edward James, and they developed ideas for surrealist objects and furniture.

In correspondence between Edward James and the decorating firm, Green and Abbott, two years later, the 'pink glove tea set' is mentioned in the same context as the torso chest of drawers, the lobster telephone and the Mae West lips sofa, all of which were conceived by Dali.

This French Palais Royale ormolu jewel stand incorporates a music box. Photo: Batemans

A golden cherub playing a harp sits atop a French Palais Royale ormolu jewel stand, which also incorporates a music box.

The early19th Century piece is inset with mother of pearl panels and has a red satin-lined drawer.

The music is activated by moving the pedals on the harp.

The Victorian Minton tea and coffee service was missing a few plates, but still sold for a good price. Photo: Batemans

According to Greg, the sale of a "seemingly innocuous Minton part tea set" with only 20 pieces surviving the tests of time was one of the most surprising sales of their final auction for 2021.

"It was hoped, pre-sale, that any result would be most fortuitous," he said, adding that it found some extremely eager bidders helping it surge to a price that equalled £51 per piece.