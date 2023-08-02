An afternoon tea to say ‘thank you’ to staff and fundraisers was attended by 50 people in Stamford.

Guests took advantage of a sunny Saturday afternoon to enjoy tea and cake against the backdrop of the beautiful staff wellbeing garden at Stamford Hospital.

Colleagues joined volunteers from the Friends of Stamford Hospital, Friends of Peterborough Hospital, Friends of Hinchingbrooke Hospital, the Dreamdrops charity and the Peterborough Cancer Treatment Appeal.

Stamford mayor Andy Croft, centre of back row, and deputy mayor Marion Pitt, seated left, were among those invited to the tea

Stamford mayor Coun Andrew Croft and deputy mayor Coun Marion Pitt were also there.

The tea marked the milestone of 75 years of the NHS and gave thanks to those supporting the North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust’s hospitals.

The event was funded by North West Anglia Hospitals’ Charity, which also contributed to the creation of a staff wellbeing garden last summer, opened by its patron Craig Revel Horwood.

People gathered to enjoy afternoon tea in the hospital wellbeing garden

Hosting the afternoon tea was trust chairman Professor Steve Barnett, who is also a hospital volunteer.

He said: “Our staff, volunteers and fundraisers are the heartbeat of our hospital and the community.

“It has been my great pleasure to see so many of them at the special afternoon tea event and to thank them in person for their commitment and dedication – made all the more poignant in this 75th year of the NHS.”

Philip Fearn, charitable projects manager, added: “It was a fabulous afternoon – and great to see so many of our staff and supporters enjoy such a special event.

Carmel O'Brien, a non-executive director and currently on the charity finance committee, and her husband Kevin

“Our continued thanks to everyone who has and continues to support the work of the hospitals’ charity.”