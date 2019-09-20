A table top sale and coffee morning has proved yet another winner with shoppers.

The event took place in Bourne Abbey Church on Church Walk, Bourne, as a regular fundraiser for the NSPCC.

Audrey Durno said the fundraising has taken place for 30 years featuring 10 women from Bourne and the surrounding villages.

“It started off as a jumble sale but as they became less popular we started running a coffee morning as well.

“This has made it very popular, which is very good.”

The combined coffee mornings are held twice a year, with monthly jumble sales in between, except for a break in the summer.

Audrey said: “We chose the NSPCC as it’s for children. Things do not get any easier for abused children.”

Anybody who would like to help can ring Audrey on 01778 426487.

Pictured serving up treats are Lynne Hepworth, Jane Downs and Audrey Durno.

Photo: Alan Walters