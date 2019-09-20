Bourne stages popular table top sale to help NSPCC
A table top sale and coffee morning has proved yet another winner with shoppers.
The event took place in Bourne Abbey Church on Church Walk, Bourne, as a regular fundraiser for the NSPCC.
Audrey Durno said the fundraising has taken place for 30 years featuring 10 women from Bourne and the surrounding villages.
“It started off as a jumble sale but as they became less popular we started running a coffee morning as well.
“This has made it very popular, which is very good.”
The combined coffee mornings are held twice a year, with monthly jumble sales in between, except for a break in the summer.
Audrey said: “We chose the NSPCC as it’s for children. Things do not get any easier for abused children.”
Anybody who would like to help can ring Audrey on 01778 426487.
Pictured serving up treats are Lynne Hepworth, Jane Downs and Audrey Durno.
Photo: Alan Walters
COMMENTS ()
Register or log in via Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Google+ or your Iliffe Media account to post comments.
Iliffe Media does not moderate comments. Please click here for our house rules.
People who post abusive comments about other users or those featured in articles will be banned.
Thank you. Your comment has been received and will appear on the site shortly.
Terms of Comments
We do not actively moderate, monitor or edit contributions to the reader comments but we may intervene and take such action as we think necessary, please click here for our house rules.
If you have any concerns over the contents on our site, please either register those concerns using the report abuse button, contact us here.