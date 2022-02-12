Ryhall man's memories of St Martin's School in Stamford are recaptured in a pose
A fun-loving 92-year-old who was at school during the Second World War has re-enacted a pose first captured 80 years earlier.
Ted Haynes, who lives in Ryhall, was at St Martin’s School in Stamford in 1940, around the time a photo was taken of him and his classmates dressed for the stage.
“We put on small plays at the Odd Fellows Hall in All Saints Street to raise money to buy a Spitfire,” said Ted.
Although he cannot remember what the production was called, he can name all but one of the cast, and remembers the plot.
“I played a old man who fell asleep and thought the character played by Harold Harvey then stole his Savings Certificates,” explained Ted.
“But he later wakes up and finds it was all a dream.”
Harold, Ted remembers, went on to be a talented church organist, having later attended Uppingham School.
He also remembers Martin Beasley, at the front of the picture, smoked a pipe as a man, and was known locally as ‘Dick’ Beasley.
After reminiscing over the photo at home, Ted had the idea to pose now, as he had in his schoolboy picture.
“I realised that the way I look now, with a walking stick, is a bit like the character I was playing more than 80 years earlier,” said Ted.
“So I put on my dressing gown, like the one I wore for the play, and had a photo. Little did I realise, back then, that I would look like I do now!”
Ted, whose father worked at Blackstone’s and was in the Home Guard, remembers hearing bombers flying over the town on their way to attack Coventry and similar targets.
