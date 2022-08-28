An antique and furniture business is looking to bring in something new.

Matthew Cox, from Stamford, is a third generation antique dealer but in recent years discovered his own passion for designing bespoke furniture.

With partner, Camilla McLean, they re-branded his antique business, Matthew Cox, in 2017 to include his owns designs.

Now the business is embarking on a new venture - apprenticeships.

After seeing an article on the business in the Mercury last year, Callum Harper, who was about to turn 16, contacted Matthew Cox for work experience.

Camilla said: "Matthew and I met Callum and his parents, and as soon as we saw his enthusiasm for woodwork, we had to find a way to bring him into our team.

Callum Harper, an apprentice at Stamford-based Matthew Cox

"Our production lead and everyone else who met him was in awe of how someone so young could be so passionate about making furniture."

The company applied to Rycotewood Furniture Centre for an apprenticeship for him, and after he was accepted, made Callum a job offer.

"We all knew that this was a big moment. Callum joined the company the day after his 16th birthday and he’s been an extraordinary influence in our team ever since," said Camilla.

"His dedication and passion has rubbed off on all of us. It’s also been so gratifying to watch his confidence grow over time.

"Callum has a bright future and we’re delighted that he’s here to inspire future apprentices too."

After seeing Callum's passion, the company hopes to inspire more young people to chip into woodwork but appreciates not all schools have the facilities.

An open day is set to take place in October to for young people to explore the trade and see whether it’s something they’d like to pursue.

Callum said: "This apprenticeship has been the best opportunity I’ve had to learn skills I enjoy quickly and to the best level. Being surrounded by skilled makers and a positive working environment has been the best way for me to progress in this industry.

"The benefit of an apprenticeship is that you get one-on-one training and get to use all the equipment in person rather than learning from a book."

He added: "An apprenticeship is becoming more and more valuable and important for getting into a trade and lots of companies see it as more appealing thanks to the first-hand industry experience.

"I would recommend an apprenticeship as I have learnt so much already and had so much fun making my own projects. There's so much gratification from seeing projects through from start to finish."

Greg Stone, lead furniture maker, has been supporting Callum from the start.

He said: "In a time where people are increasingly interested in durable, sustainable and honestly made items but formal training in these crafts is decreasing; it’s vital that we enable the next generation to learn these skills and see that there are many fulfilling careers in creative industries.

"It also shouldn’t be overlooked what an apprentice brings in terms of passion and ideas.

"It’s incredibly inspiring helping someone discover their craft, a business can thrive on that energy and use it to grow in a very purposeful way."

Furniture maker Tom Veryard added that the 'passing down of long-standing English craftsmanship' is important to keep businesses like Matthew Cox running.