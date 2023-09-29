A teenager performed to a London audience for the first time during the final of a national music contest.

Freddie Lea performed his own song in a bid to win the UK Casio Sessions singer-songwriter title.

He was the only under 18 to be chosen for the final out of 197 entrants.

The 16-year-old, from South Luffenham, nearly didn't make it into the venue for last week’s final when the bouncers stopped him to ask for ID, but luckily his name was on the list and he was soon allowed in.

Freddie said: “It was a great opportunity for me and I’m thankful that I was chosen for the final. I’ve never played to that kind of audience before.”

Freddie originally trained as a dancer, studying for the past three years at The Hammond performing arts school in Chester. While he was there a teacher spotted his talent for music and suggested Freddie take up the guitar. He now studies at the Confetti Institute of Creative Technologies, which is part of Nottingham Trent University.

16-year-old Freddie Lea, from South Luffenham, was one of 16 finalists in the UK Casio Sessions singer-songwriter competition

The song he performed for the competition was titled Forgive Me and was inspired by the American singer-songwriter Angie Stone.

Freddie also loves a showman, naming Elton John, Freddie Mercury, Michael Jackson and Robbie Williams as his idols, and hopes to follow in their footsteps.

His mum Caroline said: “The caliber of singers was really high so for Freddie to be chosen was quite impressive. He was brilliant and did us proud.”