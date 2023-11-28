The teens of Stamford Showstoppers proved they are more than worthy of a place on the stage when they performed Six: Teen Edition.

The hit musical tells the story of the six wives of Henry VIII, each trying to persuade the audience that they suffered the most at the hands of their husband and deserve to be the head of their newly-formed band.

The teen edition is an adaptation of the original show. It is suitable for younger performers and a family audience, although still features the original songs and a few lyrics that might raise an eyebrow.

Stamford Showstoppers performed Six: Teen Edition

Licence conditions meant the group was only allowed to perform at a small venue, so the run of shows took place at Barn Hill Methodist Church in Stamford last week instead of the Showstoppers’ regular home of Stamford Corn Exchange Theatre. The smaller venue made for a more intimate performance, allowing the audience to catch every look and every move, although the daylight streaming through the stained glass windows for the matinee performance perhaps made it feel less of a spectacle.

Director Nicola Sandall had chosen her cast perfectly. Each of the teens perfectly suited their “queen” character, both in personality and vocal ability. The wives were played by Carmen Baum (Catherine of Aragon), Emily Hales (Anne Boelyn), Ivy Freeman Hall (Jane Seymour), Jazz Macrorie (Anna of Cleves), Zoe Leeton (Katherine Howard) and Grace Unwin (Catherine Parr).

For me the stand-out vocal performance came from Ivy Freeman Hall as Jane Seymour, the only one of Henry’s wives to die from natural causes, but all of the teens gave an outstanding performance packed with attitude, humour and confidence.

With such talent coming from its younger performers, Stamford Showstoppers definitely has a bright future ahead and I’d encourage everyone to book a ticket for their next show. This might be an amateur group but it is brimming with talent and its performers deserve the support of their town.

The group’s next production is Christmas Adventure with Goldilocks and the Three Bears at Stamford Corn Exchange Theatre between December 13 and 19. That will be followed by Frozen Junior from February 14-18.

Details and tickets are available at www.stamfordcornexchange.co.uk