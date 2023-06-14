A teenager donated 10 inches of hair to a children's charity after getting his first cut in almost four years.

Max Johns decided it was finally time for a new look after last visiting a barber in September 2019.

Having persuaded his mum Sarah to let him do it, the 13-year-old visited Boss Cuts in Stamford on Saturday.

Max Johns, 13, from Stamford donated 10 inches of hair to The Little Princess Trust

Sarah said: “My only real worry was what would happen if he hated it once it was cut, but I said if he was absolutely 100 per cent sure he wanted to do it, then he could.

“He really likes it and so do I.”

Sarah told her son about The Little Princess Trust, which makes wigs for children who have lost their hair, and Max decided to donate his hair to the charity.

Max Johns, 13, from Stamford donated 10 inches of hair to The Little Princess Trust

The Stamford Welland Academy pupil has also set up an online fundraising page to support the cause.