A teenager who committed 21 crimes in three weeks has been jailed.

Blake Searle, of Munton Road, Ropsley, pleaded guilty to committing 19 crimes in Grantham and two in Bourne at Lincoln Crown Court yesterday (Wednesday).

Among them were stealing power tools, bikes and a motorbike from sheds and garages, and carrying an axe in a rucksack while in Sainsbury’s in Grantham.

Blake Searle was handed a prison sentence.

He was described in court as a crack cocaine addict who carried out the crime spree to pay off his drug debts.

The 19-year-old admitted theft from Sainsburys, possession of an offensive weapon and a public order offence, all carried out on April 11; criminal damage in a Co-op on April 12; and three shed burglaries in Foston Road and a shed burglary and garage burglary in Goodliffe Road, both in Grantham and on April 30.

He was accused of carrying out 10 offences in Grantham on May 3 - a house burglary in Lewes Avenue, shed burglary in Knaresborough Drive, theft of a motor vehicle from an address in Knaresborough Drive, two counts of vehicle interference in Dover Close, vehicle interference in Lindisfarne Way, the attempted burglary of a shed in Lindisfarne Way, burglary of a garage in Tattershall Close, the attempted burglary of a shed in Tattershall Close and the burglary of a shed in Grimsthorpe Close.

On April 26 he carried out two shed burglaries in Beech Avenue, Bourne.

Searle was sentenced to 18 months’ imprisonment by a judge, who also activated a 44-week suspended sentence previously imposed for offences of battery, threatening a person with an offensive weapon and arson, to run concurrently.