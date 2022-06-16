A seventeen-year-old pupil has released her eighth song in two years.

Chloe Lorentzen, from Stamford, kicked off her summer by releasing her new song ‘Chains’.

She is currently studying A-levels at Stamford High School.

During lockdown, she taught herself the piano and released her first song in January last year, which was called ‘Sorry’.

‘Chains’ was the first song she wrote for her forthcoming album, which she is aiming to release next year called ‘Love, Life and Lies’.

She supported James Walsh from Starsailor during his UK tour last month.

Chloe said: “I tried to create something that was both elegant and orchestral but at the same time just a bit dramatic.

“It’s the story of someone who was betrayed and has given up all hope of ever being able to get back what was lost.

“I wanted the video to reflect the contrast between the gracefulness and the

hopelessness that sit side by side in the song.”

The music video was filmed in and around Stamford to keep with the theme of her other videos.

She will be performing the song live at the Bythams Music Festival on Sunday (June 19) in Castle Bytham.

It will be her first local performance since her sell-out show at Bourne Town Hall in February.

She said: “Bythams was actually the first festival I ever performed at in 2017.

“I was only 12 then but this time will be very special, I’ll be playing guitar and piano there for the first time,” Chloe added.

“Sunday afternoon is

always a fantastic time at the festival.

“I can’t wait to share some of the songs I’ve written since the last time I played

there.”

To listen to the song, go to: https://tinyurl.com/ChloeLorentzenChains