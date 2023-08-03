A teenager has admitted posting dog mess to police officers.

Connor Harrold appeared before magistrates in Boston on Wednesday (August 2).

He pleaded guilty to sending dog mess and plastic envelopes containing abusive messages to police in Market Deeping on July 9.

Boston Magistrates' Court

The 19-year-old also admitted to making a phone call with a threatening message to a specific officer at Market Deeping on June 27.

The court was told that Harrold is currently on a suspended sentence order.

Defence solicitor Mike Alexander made an application for sentencing to be adjourned until after completion of a trial for his client at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on October 5.

Harrold, who lives at Bridge End Road, Grantham, has denied assaulting a police officer.

Sentencing on the admitted matters was adjourned and Harrold was granted unconditional bail.