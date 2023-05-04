Home   News   Article

Bourne teenager accused of carrying zombie knife in Burghley Centre appeared in Lincoln Magistrates Court

By Stamford Mercury Reporter
Published: 16:07, 04 May 2023

A teenager accused of carrying a zombie knife in a shopping centre has appeared in court.

Reece Bruns (19), of Shillacker Court, Bourne, has been charged with possessing ‘a large zombie knife’ in the Burghley Centre, in North Street, Bourne, on March 29.

He appeared before Lincoln Magistrates’ Court earlier today.

The Burghley Centre in Bourne
The Burghley Centre in Bourne

No plea was entered.

He has been released on unconditional bail until the next hearing at Lincoln Magistrates Court on May 11.

