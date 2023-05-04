A man was allegedly struck in the face after being approached by a group of youths.

Police received a report that a 19-year-old man was assaulted at the skatepark in Recreation Ground Road, Stamford at about 2.30pm on Saturday, April 22.

The man, who was allegedly approached by a number of youths and struck in the head and face, suffered minor injuries.

Police stock image

There was also a verbal altercation.

Police are investigating the incident as an assault and have a number of lines of enquiry which officers are following.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of assault and has been released under investigation.

Anyone with information should call Lincolnshire Police on 101 quoting incident 90 of April 23.