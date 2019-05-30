A 19-year-old man was arrested for swearing repeatedly at a police officer.

The incident happened on Saturday in the Tattershall Drive area of Market Deeping after members of the public reported youths behaving in an antisocial manner.

The offender was issued with a fixed penalty notice by police and the rest of the youths were issued with a dispersal notice preventing them from gathering on the streets for 18 hours.

Police have recently increased their presence in the Deepings following ongoing reports of anti-social behaviour.