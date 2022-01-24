More news, no ads

Police are investigating after a teenager was assaulted in town.

On Saturday night (January 22), police officers and the East Midlands Ambulance Service were called to reports of an assault in St Peter's Hill, Stamford.

A 15-year-old boy was taken to hospital and is due to be interviewed by police at a later date.

Stock image of a police car at night

The victim, a teenage girl, suffered minor injuries and did not attend hospital.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information should call Lincolnshire Police on 101 quoting incident 513 of January 22.