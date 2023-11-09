A teenager has been charged in connection with burglaries and theft of cars.

Bailey Winkle, 18, was arrested by Cambridgeshire detectives on October 24 but released on bail pending further enquiries.

He was arrested again on Monday (November 6) and has since been charged with 21 offences relating to incidents in Lincolnshire and Peterborough.

Among the alleged offences is attempting to commit fraud using a stolen bank card on October 11 at the BP garage off the A15 in Langtoft.

Winkle, of Willonholt in Ravensthorpe, appeared at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (November 7) where he was granted court bail with conditions to wear an electronic tag and adhere to a curfew between 7pm and 7am.

He must not enter Westwood in Peterborough, North Hykeham and Heckington in Lincolnshire, or contact named individuals.

He will appear at Cambridge Crown Court on December 5.

Other charges relate to the following alleged offences:

Burglary including theft of car keys, a wallet and cigarettes from Odecroft, Westwood, Peterborough on October 11

Theft of a Volkswagen Polo from Odecroft, Westwood, Peterborough on October 11

Attempting to commit fraud – namely attempting to use a stolen bank card at BP garage, St John’s Street, Boongate on October 11

Theft of vehicle registration plates from Broadfield Lane, Boston on October 11

Burglary including theft of car keys from Potesgrave Way, Heckington, Sleaford on October 12

Theft of a Jaguar XF from Potesgrave Way, Heckington, Sleaford on October 12

Theft of vehicle registration plates from Skellingthorpe Road, Lincoln on October 14

Making off without payment from Esso Garage in Newark Road, Lincoln on October 14

Burglary including theft of car keys from Runswick Close, North Hykeham, Lincoln on October 15

Theft of a Land Rover Evoke from Runswick Close, North Hykeham, Lincoln on October 15

Theft of a Vauxhall Combo van from Runswick Close, North Hykeham, Lincoln on October 15

Theft of vehicle registration plates from Holly Street, Bracebridge, Lincoln on October 15

Theft of vehicle registration plates from Tower Avenue, Bracebridge, Lincoln on October 15

Burglary including theft of car keys from Bozeat Way, Westwood, Peterborough on October 16

Theft of a BMW 218i from Bozeat Way, Westwood, Peterborough on October 16

Theft of vehicle registration plates from Willonholt, Ravensthorpe, Peterborough on October 16

Burglary including theft of car keys, a purse and cash from Raleigh Way, Westwood, Peterborough on October 18

Theft of an Audi A3 from Raleigh Way, Westwood, Peterborough on October 18

Possession of cannabis on October 19

Possession of cannabis on October 29