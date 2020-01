A teenager with links to Stamford and Oakham has gone missing.

Bronte Cope, 15, has been missing since Saturday (January 18).

She also has links to Lewisham in London.

Bronte Cope, who has gone missing

Anyone with information should call the Metropolitan Police on 101 and quote reference 20MIS002422.

