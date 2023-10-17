A teenager accused of stalking has appeared in court.

Connor Harrold, 19, of The Orchards in Market Deeping, has been charged with stalking involving serious alarm and distress when he appeared at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Monday, October 16).

Police had received multiple reports of incidents at Bourne and Stamford, which ranged from loitering at police car parks taking photographs of private cars, to harassment.

Connor Harrold has appeared in court PHOTO: STOCK

Mr Harrold was remanded into custody and is due to appear at Lincoln Crown Court on November 13.