Published: 13:27, 29 August 2019
| Updated: 13:54, 29 August 2019
A teenager has gone missing from Oakham.
Bronte Cope, 14, was last seen at the town's railway station at about 12.45pm on Tuesday (August 27).
She was wearing a black skirt, burgundy jumper and had a bum bag.
She has no phone or bag with her.
Leicestershire Police said their enquiries have led them to believe Bronte is in the London or Crawley areas.
A spokesman added that they will be 'liaising' with their colleagues in the Metropolitan and Sussex police forces.
Anyone who sees Bronte, should call police on 101.