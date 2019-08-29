A teenager has gone missing from Oakham.

Bronte Cope, 14, was last seen at the town's railway station at about 12.45pm on Tuesday (August 27).

She was wearing a black skirt, burgundy jumper and had a bum bag.

She has no phone or bag with her.

Leicestershire Police said their enquiries have led them to believe Bronte is in the London or Crawley areas.

A spokesman added that they will be 'liaising' with their colleagues in the Metropolitan and Sussex police forces.

Anyone who sees Bronte, should call police on 101.

