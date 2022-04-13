A 13-year-old boy from Stamford has been chosen to travel to South Korea for a world scout jamboree.

Oliver Timson, a member of 2nd Stamford Scout group and a pupil at Stamford School, is one of just 20 Lincolnshire scouts selected to represent the county on the trip.

He is now raising more than £4,000 to cover the cost of travel and to help pay for scouts from from less wealthy countries to attend too.

Oliver Timson

He and fellow members of his scout group held a bric-a-brac and fudge stall in Stamford High Street on Wednesday, with proceeds from sales split between his trip and the fund for a new scout hut in the town's Empingham Road.

Oliver said he was enjoying the fundraising activities and looking forward to the jamboree, which takes place next summer.

"I think I will learn a lot on the trip about other cultures, and we are being encouraged to share something about our own," he said.

"Each scout needs to take something along from their home town, so I need to take something that represents Stamford."

Oliver said he had given it lots of thought but hadn't yet come up with an item - but hopes Mercury readers can help.

If you have a suggestion of something Oliver could take to represent Stamford, email suzanne.moon@iliffepublishing.co.uk

Oliver has a fundraising page for his trip which can be found here.