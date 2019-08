A 15 year-old boy has been seriously injured after a collision between a bike and a lorry this morning (August 19).

It happened on the A43 just before Easton-on-the-Hill at about 4.45am.

Northamptonshire Police said the teenager was taken to Addenbrookes Hospital in Cambridge with 'serious but not life threatening injuries'.

Police at the scene of the crash. Photo: Terry Harris

