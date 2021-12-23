Home   News   Article

Teenagers from Stamford and Bourne are taking their type 1 diabetes expertise to Botswana

By Suzanne Moon
Published: 10:00, 23 December 2021

Two teenage friends are taking their medical expertise overseas so that it can be shared with other young people.

Rachel Dudley and Edward Hall both have type 1 diabetes, which they have learned to monitor using mobile technology.

Each carries a small pump which supplies their body with background insulin all the time through a tiny tube. They also wear a glucose monitor that sends readings to a mobile app and will alert them if their blood sugar level is too low or too high.

