Police seek three youths who threw rock to smash window at Emlyn's Street in Stamford

By Suzanne Moon
Published: 12:44, 18 September 2019
 | Updated: 12:44, 18 September 2019

A trio of youths threw rocks at people's house windows - smashing one of them.

The group struck between 10.30pm and 11pm on Saturday in Emlyn's Street, Alexandra Road and Queen Street in Stamford.

As a result, the youths broke a 3ft ground floor window of a home in Emlyn's Street, recorded with police as incident 509 of September 14.

Police are seeking three youths in connection with rocks being thrown at properties in Stamford
A report of a rock hitting a side window of a home in Queen Street just before 10.59pm was recorded as incident 521.

The youths were described by witnesses as white, with one wearing a black hooded top, one wearing a grey hooded top and another in a white hooded top.

To give police information on these crimes call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

