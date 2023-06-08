A group of school friends climbed the highest mountains in England, Scotland and Wales in less than 24 hours.

Bourne Grammar School pupils Jack Ray, Charlie Starr, Will Walker, Harvey Parker-Brown and Joe Amos took on the Three Peaks Challenge in aid of the Oddballs Foundation.

Spurred on by their mission to raise awareness of testicular cancer, the group of 16 and 17 year olds completed the challenge in 22 hours and 16 minutes.

They’ve raised more than £2,500 for the charity.

The team started to climb Ben Nevis at 5.45pm on Friday and finished at 10pm. Joe’s dad Mark drove the group to Scafell Pike which they started at 3.30am, reaching the summit at 5.15am and returning to the bottom two hours later.

The friends completed Snowdon in around four hours on Saturday afternoon, finishing at 4.01pm.

