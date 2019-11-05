A day-long art workshop hosted by a television star will raise money for research into a devastating condition.

Steve Huison is an artist, musician and actor known for his appearance in TV programmes and films such as The Full Monty.

He will hold a workshop looking at portraits, scaling and how to view things differently. Money raised through the event will support The Phoebe Research Fund, set up by Zoe Crowson whose daughter, Phoebe, suffers from recessive dystrophic epidermolosis bullosa.

Steve Huison

The condition causes the 10-year-old’s skin to blister and break away at the slightest touch. Phoebe also suffers internal blisters which can lead to problems with swallowing and choking.

The Phoebe Research Fund has already raised £120,000, to fund research towards a cure.

Zoe said: “I’m really humbled and everyone who has helped has been amazing.

Artist, musician and actor: Steve Huison

“We’ve had so much support and it’s so important it goes to the right cause.”

Zoe met Steve while working on a film together where she told him about Phoebe.

She said: “I’ve even booked myself onto the workshop because I’m really intrigued.”

It takes place at The William Cecil Hotel in Stamford on February 28. Tickets priced £65, including lunch, are available by e-mailing info@phoeberesearch.org.uk

The William Cecil Hotel

To read more about the work of The Phoebe Research Fund, click here.