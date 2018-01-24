Television writer reads a story to little ones at Belton Pre-School

Have your say

A television writer captivated little ones when he paid a visit to Belton Pre-School on Friday.

William Ivory, who has written scripts for many shows including the hit BBC television film Burton & Taylor read children’s book Ridiculous by Michael Coleman.

William, who is also an actor and author, then enjoyed a buffet lunch with parents and people from the community.

Jenny Jones, early years teacher at the school, said: “The children were very engaged

They chipped in with comments [during the reading].We invited families as well so the wider community could enjoy it.”