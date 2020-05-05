Stamford man becomes story teller for World Story Telling Café website created by Marrakech Riad
Published: 14:00, 05 May 2020
A Stamford man is taking part in a worldwide initiative to give people access to story recitals.
Mark Fraser, 53, has become one of the ‘tellers’ for the World Story Telling Café website.
The website was set up by staff at the Marrakech Riad hotel chain, which was planning to launch a Story Telling Café in Marrakech before the coronavirus crisis occurred.
