The saplings of a famous apple tree have been auctioned to a descendant of Sir Isaac Newton’s family to support the preservation of his birthplace.

The National Trust and Blue Diamond Garden Centres auctioned 10 saplings propagated from the apple tree at Woolsthorpe Manor, in Woolsthorpe-by-Colsterworth, that inspired Sir Isaac Newton’s theory of gravity.

The 10 winners were presented with their saplings at the manor last Saturday after more than 1,800 bids were placed over three weeks.

The Sir Isaac Newton tree auction presentation. Photo: Blue Diamond / Daniela Corriza

More than £30,000 was raised by the auction, with half of this being given to Woolsthorpe Manor, to ensure the long-term care of the manor and tree.

The presentation ceremony was held at the manor where Sir Isaac Newton formed the theory of gravity, and the winners received their saplings.

Among the winners was a distant descendant of Sir Isaac Newton’s sister who lives only 10 miles from Woolsthorpe Manor and the newly-built science, technology and research centre at Haileybury College in Hertford.

Jill Kerr with the representatives of Roger Keeling. Photo: Blue Diamond / Daniela Corriza

Local resident, Roger Keeling was delighted to have been successful in his bid.

Roger said, “I am awe struck in the presence of great, old trees. The sense of the people and time that have passed under their branches.

“Newton’s apple tree has not only seen the passage of time in my home county of Lincolnshire, but forms a thread through centuries, connecting us with Lincolnshire’s most influential child.

“This sapling, which will be planted in our home just 10 miles from Woolsthorpe Manor, will continue as a link to Newton.

“If it survives for over 350 years, as Newton’s tree has, someone will be able to observe an apple, genetically identical to Newtons, falling from its branches just as he did, but in the year 2373.”

Jill Kerr with Giles Wood. Photo: Blue Diamond / Daniela Corriza

For Giles Wood, as a descendant of Sir Isaac Newton’s family, the chance to care for something so intrinsically linked to their ancestor, was not to be missed.

“As soon as the family heard about the Newton’s sapling auction, we just knew that we had to have one,” said Giles.

“Our family is descended from Sir Isaac’s sister, Hannah, so this was a marvellous opportunity to reach back into the history of our family.

“We have a cider apple farm near Beaminster, West Dorset, and have been growing apples for 80 years and decided in 2020 to start our own family craft cider company. It had to be called Isaac Cider.

“We are thrilled to have a sapling as it will enable us to educate more people on the life and works of our ancestor.”

Jill Kerr with Simon Heard. Photo: Blue Diamond / Daniela Corriza

Simon Heard, deputy master of Haileybury College, who secured one of the saplings for the school, thanked the generosity of a number of parents.

He said: “We have just finished building a brand-new science, technology and research centre where we hope pupils will learn about modern research as well as the great scientific discoveries, deductions, theories and advancements, which have taken place over the years, not least the theory of gravity.

“Having one of Sir Isaac Newton's very own apple tree descendants planted and then growing in the grounds seemed to be too good a chance to pass up!

Emma Michalak with Jill Kerr at the auction presentation. Photo: Blue Diamond / Daniela Corriza

“We are so excited that all future generations of pupils coming to the school will be able to work and study alongside such a significant piece of scientific history”.

The auction raised over £30,000 of which Blue Diamond is donating 50 per cent to the National Trust, specifically for the ongoing care of Woolsthorpe Manor.

This donation is part of the organisations long term licensing agreement with the charity, which will see Blue Diamond give £1 million given to the trust over the next three years for plant and garden conservation, through the sale of their collection of bulbs, seeds, native trees and roses.

Alan Roper, managing director of the Blue Diamond Group said: "The National Trust is a much-loved and cherished institution, and I’m pleased that our collaboration will provide funding for this charitable organisation, who for the past 128 years have preserved our heritage and open spaces for all to enjoy.

“Tree conservation and preservation is even more relevant and important than ever, and I am delighted that we were able to run this auction and support the National Trust through this.”

Andy Jasper, director of gardens and parklands at the National Trust, said: “Interest in the auction was phenomenal, with Blue Diamond receiving more than 1,800 enquiries from potential bidders.

"It was wonderful to see so many people and organisations understood the rarity of this moment and wanted to be custodians of such a significant tree – it’s a clear demonstration of how many people care about supporting the conservation of our natural world.

“It’s thanks to the support of Blue Diamond that we have been able to run this auction, and I am extremely grateful to them. Thanks to them, we now have 10 more genetic copies of this incredible tree, being cared for by such a wonderful group of passionate people, which we can call upon if we ever need to.

“For one of the saplings to be heading to a science department, just fills me with joy. I’m sure Sir Isaac would also be thrilled that his legacy continues to inspire the scientists of the future.”