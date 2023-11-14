A stolen JCB was used to rip a cash machine from a shop front this morning (Tuesday).

Police believe the vehicle was stolen from a farm in Uffington before it was used to ram-raid Booze 4 Less in Stirling Road, Stamford.

It is thought the machine contained tens of thousands of pounds, although the exact figure cannot be confirmed as it forms part of the police investigation.

The vehicle was removed by police

Several people raised the alarm at 1.53am, stating that a yellow JCB was being used to remove the cash machine. It was then reported that at least two people thought to be involved in the raid had made off in a white Nissan Navara 4x4.

Officers are appealing for anyone with dashcam, CCTV or doorbell footage to get in touch.

It is unclear which direction the vehicle left in but anyone who was in the area of Stirling Road, Sutherland Way, Casterton Road or Empingham Road is asked to check for footage of a yellow JCB or white Nissan Navara between 1.45am and 2.15am this morning (November 14).

Booze 4 Less in Stirling Road

Police are also keen to hear from anyone with footage of people travelling between Uffington and Stamford around the same time.

Specialist police officers including detectives and crime scene investigators have visited the scene and will continue to carry out enquiries during the next few days.

Anyone with information should email Matt.Trayling@lincs.police.uk quoting incident 12 of November 13.

Police at the scene

The vehicle was removed by police