When a community group approached a primary school to see if they needed any laptops or tablets, they weren’t expecting the response they received.

Instead of taking up Stamford Kiwanis’ offer of equipment for indoor learning, the headteacher of Ryhall Primary School replied: “No, but do you have any tents?”

Katy Walker soon explained that Covid-19 restrictions meant their school did not have the indoor space for children to play musical instruments or to sing - but with a tent in place, distancing and ventilation would no longer be an issue. Music was also something pupils had been missing since returning to school.

Adrian Forrest of Stamford Marquee Company meets pupils who are now able to play music and sing more safely at Ryhall Primary School

Steve Marsh from Stamford Kiwanis said: “Fortunately we were able to put Katy in touch with Adrian Forrest of the Stamford Marquee Company, who volunteered to help with the loan of one of their marquees and erected it in time for the start of the summer term.”

Adrian added that he was delighted to be able to step in to help by providing the marquee.

“We are a local company and so it is great to be able to do something for the community and help the youngsters return to some of their normal activities,” he said.

Katy invited Adrian back to the school last week so that he could see some of the children enjoying the new marquee.

She said: “It was lovely to have Adrian back with us and to take some photos to help us remember this generous donation.

“We have now started full-class recorder tuition and the excitement of an alternative outdoor learning space has rippled through the entire school.

“Thank you to Kiwanis for helping us but particularly to Adrian of the Stamford Marquee Company for making it all happen.”