Tesco hands Deepings Swimming Club £1,000 cheque

Have your say

Deepings Swimming Club has been handed a cheque for £1,000 from the Tesco ‘Bags of Help’ scheme, which helped to fund new backstroke start devices at its Deepings Leisure Centre home.

The cheque was delivered to the club last week by Michelle Bateman, community champion at the Tesco store in Market Deeping.

Steve Tappern, Deepings Swimming Club vice-chairman, said: “Deepings Swimming Club would like to thank Tesco Bags of Help for their recent donation.”

The Bags of Help community funding scheme sees grants of £4,000, £2,000 and £1,000 – all

raised from the 5p bag levy – awarded to local community projects.

Michelle Bateman said she was “delighted” to present the cheque on behalf of the store.

Our picture shows Tesco community champion Michelle Bateman presenting the cheque to swimming club vice chairman, Steve Tappern, with club swimmers looking on.