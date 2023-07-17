Testing on water samples is continuing as Anglian Water urges villagers to keep using boiled water.

Anglian Water advised customers in Castle Bytham, Little Bytham Toft, Witham on the Hill, Carlby, Corby Glen, Grimsthorpe and the surrounding areas on Friday to boil their water before using for drinking, cooking, preparing food and brushing teeth until further notice.

It followed a sample which showed the water quality was “not up to our usual high standards”.

Today an Anglian Water spokesperson said: “As soon as we identify from our routine testing that something may not be quite our usual standard, we invoke a precautionary process of asking customers to boil their water as a precautionary measure, while we carry out a detailed series of further testing.

“The purpose of this is to isolate the precise area, make individual checks on all of our water assets in that area and take samples from them to investigate source and potential cause of abnormal result.

“We are working on this issue around the clock but the testing process does take time, as each sample needs to be analysed by our laboratories. Our full focus is on taking responsible action to understand and fix the issue as quickly as we can.

“We will customers know as soon as everything is back to normal.”