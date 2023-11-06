A sold-out Abba-themed fireworks night went off with a bang – and attracted 3,500 visitors.

Baston’s 15th firework extravaganza music and light show, powered by Pyrovision, proved popular again with families – who wrapped up warmly for the occasion at Brudenell Playing Fields on Sunday night.

Niamh Addy, one of the organisers, said: “The event was a resounding success.

Enjoying the fireworks at Baston. PHOTOS: CHRIS LOWNDES

“More fireworks were used this year than ever before on the stunning show.

“The weather was luckily on our side, with a crisp, clear and beautiful autumn day and the recent rain didn’t dampen the spirits or the ground thankfully.”

A team of more than 40 villagers and committee members worked hard behind the scenes to deliver the show.

Mrs Addy said: “They were sustained over the weekend by bacon rolls, chilli con carne, much chocolate and hot cups of coffee!

“It was much-needed as it was a mammoth task to put on such a display.”

The crowds sang along to ABBA classics as they watched the choreographed display.

Mrs Addy continued: “It was beautiful to stand in amongst the crowd who burst into spontaneous applause at the end, – ‘thank you for the music’ I guess.

Glow sticks added to the fun and there were smiles all round for those who attended.

Next year’s event will be on Sunday, November 3 and organisers are working on the theme for 2024.

A fireworks event was also held in Thurlby.

