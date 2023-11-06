Baston’s Abba-themed fireworks display attracted 3,500 people
A sold-out Abba-themed fireworks night went off with a bang – and attracted 3,500 visitors.
Baston’s 15th firework extravaganza music and light show, powered by Pyrovision, proved popular again with families – who wrapped up warmly for the occasion at Brudenell Playing Fields on Sunday night.
Niamh Addy, one of the organisers, said: “The event was a resounding success.
“More fireworks were used this year than ever before on the stunning show.
“The weather was luckily on our side, with a crisp, clear and beautiful autumn day and the recent rain didn’t dampen the spirits or the ground thankfully.”
A team of more than 40 villagers and committee members worked hard behind the scenes to deliver the show.
Mrs Addy said: “They were sustained over the weekend by bacon rolls, chilli con carne, much chocolate and hot cups of coffee!
“It was much-needed as it was a mammoth task to put on such a display.”
The crowds sang along to ABBA classics as they watched the choreographed display.
Mrs Addy continued: “It was beautiful to stand in amongst the crowd who burst into spontaneous applause at the end, – ‘thank you for the music’ I guess.
Glow sticks added to the fun and there were smiles all round for those who attended.
Next year’s event will be on Sunday, November 3 and organisers are working on the theme for 2024.
A fireworks event was also held in Thurlby.
