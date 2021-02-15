People can take greater pride in the places they live thanks to two teams that clean up grotspots and graffiti.

The Big Clean teams tour South Kesteven towns and villages throughout the year, and their latest photos highlight some of the effects they are having.

Dr Peter Moseley, who looks after the project in his role a cabinet member at South Kesteven District Council, said: “Our motivation for the Big Clean is to provide and retain an improved local street scene.

“It is also to deliver a higher street standard, and to support our economy by delivering a higher standard of cleanliness which is appealing to investors, residents and visitors.

“We run to a schedule to share the benefits around the whole of South Kesteven but the team can be called to problem areas highlighted by residents or reassigned at short notice if something needs an immediate fix.”

The council recently received feedback from a resident, who saw them working near Bedehouse Bank in Bourne last week. They said: “Lovely bunch, polite, funny and friendly, moved away to give a dog walker room, seemed to be enjoying their work and set my day up nicely after a chuckle with them.”

The two teams of five use pressure washers, a weed ripper, strimmers and a sweeper vehicle, as well as clearing fly-tipping and cleaning benches and signs.

To alert the team to an issue or check the full schedule visit www.southkesteven.gov.uk/bigclean.

The schedule for the next few days can be found below.