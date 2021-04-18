A business born in the pandemic will continue to grow as it moves into a premises in Stamford town centre.

Jo Kemp, owner of The Blonde Beet, began cooking takeaway, plant-based meals from her Stamford home to keep occupied in lockdown.

Now, she will take the next step as she moves the business into St Paul’s Street in a bid to provide exciting vegetarian food to more people.

Jo Kemp, owner of the Blonde Beet in Stamford

Jo said: “It’s about getting people excited about vegetables.

“We could all do more to eat vegetables but it doesn’t need to be boring.”

She added: “18-months-ago I had the opportunity to give something a go in lockdown.

“For me, I wouldn’t have been brave enough to take the plunge, but I received good feedback and a customer base.”

When she opens, people can dine in or eat in the shared outside area, which will also be the locaton for one-off events.

Jo’s passion for the environment goes back to well before she began the business as she helped create and cook for Second Helpings - a community project aimed at preventing food going to landfill.

Jo, 37, said: “For me one of the main motivations is the environment - we all need to be eating a more plant-based diet to help us tackle climate change.

“It’s not the be all and end all, but I’m hoping to be able to give people a taste of how delicious eating a more plant-based diet could be, and hopefully inspire them to enjoy seasonal veggies and more sustainably sourced

food as part of their go to choices.”

While an official opening date hasn’t been confirmed, Jo will be keeping customers updated on Instagram, @the_blonde_beet, and on The Blonde Beet Facebook page.

“Since I posted where I’m going to be people have been really excited for this kind of food to come to Stamford,” she added.