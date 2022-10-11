Cribbage players are back at the card tables for the return of the Stamford and district league.

The new cribbage season started on Wednesday 5th October. This season, rather than being 'a game of two halves', will be three thirds! We The team from The Bull in Market Deeping took an early lead on Wednesday last week, holding 16 points, three ahead of The Hurdler team from Stamford.

Joint third position after one game each is held by The Blue Bell at Belmesthorpe, a new team from Bourne Town Bowls Club, The Jolly Brewer B team, and the Ketton Sports and Cricket Club team.

The latest results in the Stamford and District Cribbage League

Sadly The Bell in Deeping have been unable to form a team.

Matches continue tomorrow (Wednesday, October 12).