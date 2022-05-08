It’s common for owners of one cat to complain that a neighbouring cat has been visiting their home!

Sometimes it’s just the garden, where the visitor cat sits and stares from a fence or tree. Or, they may come closer, peering directly into the windows or claiming a sill. It’s also common for this cat to actually come directly into the home, either via a cat flap, door or window. They then eat your own cats food and sometimes spray urine around your home!

Unwelcome? Absolutely, and especially for your own cat. It’s not simply a case of the visiting cat being greedy, although of course your cat’s food might be very tempting.

A cat. Credit: istock/asaliya

Cats are very focused on locations and territory, and their scent environment is incredibly detailed. It signals all sorts of information. Who was where, when, how long ago exactly, and also can be used to communicate signals all of its own. Scent comes from a variety of sources when it’s time to send messages, and these can be used for competition, warnings as well as attraction. It’s a kind of ‘cat graffiti’.

When your cat rubs against you, or the doorway or furniture, their scent glands in their cheeks are adding tiny marks onto each surface. When cats knead with their paws or scratch on surfaces, there is scent deposited here too. Whilst we humans tend to use eyesight rather than our noses, we are more bothered about damage to furniture or the greasy mark that we notice over time - but to cats, the scent is there, strongly, but invisible to our eyes.

Scent marking through spraying urine usually occurs on vertical surfaces and we certainly notice this. It also smells very strongly and can even corrode - I have seen rotten wood edges on furniture when this has been happening over many years.

Next door’s cat may only be seen by you when they are trying to enter, but to your own cat, their scent will be absolutely everywhere. This means that your cat may be feeling under lots of pressure as the visitor cat is claiming space no matter where your cat wants to go.

With all this subtle stuff going on, it’s a shock to understand that our own cat must be really unhappy. We might have only witnessed an occasional garden fight, but this is usually a signal that things have become very bad indeed.

So, what to do about this? Next week I will explain some strategies, but for this week, have a good look around your home. Where does the other cat like to go, and when? Then, we can work on helping them all.