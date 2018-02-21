The Deepings Camera Club’s exhibition gets 200 visitors

Have your say

The Deepings Camera Club attracted nearly 200 visitors to its 15th annual photographic exhibition at the weekend.

A total of 184 photographs taken by 29 of the club’s 70 members were on display at the Deepings Community Centre.

Club chairman Dave Stewart said the club was delighted with the attendance and the very positive comments from visitors.

Visitors were asked to vote for their favourite photograph. First prize went to Kingfisher - a successful catch by Graham Clegg; second place to ‘Roller’ by Brian Lawrence; and joint third place to ‘White Tailed Sea Eagle Hunting Eider’ by Nigel Turnbull and ‘Rowing Boats on Derwent Water’ by Denis Lightfoot.

The club holds weekly meetings on Wednesdays at 7.30pm at the Deepings Community Centre.

More details are available from club chair Dave Stewart on 07729 876606 or club secretary Brian Redshaw on 07817 861277.