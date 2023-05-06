We were thrilled this week to hear the news that shock collars will not be legal after February 2024, writes animal behaviour expert Karen Wild.

A shock collar or electric collar/E-collar is well known as a rather unpleasant device used under the not very effective disguise of ‘dog training’.

These devices are supposed to help dogs ‘not’ do things that humans would rather control. However, they administer a painful shock in order to achieve this goal.

Senior woman walking her beagle dog in countryside. Photo: istock

It it's often argued that a shock collar does not hurt the dog. However, evidence shows, both from research and experience, that the only way they work is to make the dog experience pain and then supposedly learn that whatever it is the dog was doing, they are not supposed to do again in future. Unfortunately, this is not the case. Such collars are often used with disastrous results.

Research with professional trainers at Lincoln University showed that even when shock collars were used in experienced trainers’ hands, the dog's stress levels rose significantly. Not only did their stress levels rise during the training itself, but they also rose before the training had even started once they realised that shock was going to be involved.

The dogs’ performance was equal to those trained with reward-based methods, no better, no worse, just a whole lot more unpleasant for the dog. So, why choose that for your lovely pet? There is no reason why a dog needs to be trained with pain. It simply is old fashioned and rather cruel.

The defence of such devices is that the dogs would otherwise be shot for worrying livestock. However, there's a very simple painfree solution to this, which is simply not taking your dog where there is livestock and/or training it properly so that you be around around livestock, with your dog safely and calmly on a lead. There is absolutely no reason why a dog would need to be around livestock for any other leisure reason when there are so many beautiful parks, fields to hire and walks around the country.

Animal behaviour expert Karen Wild

Yes, the consequences of chasing livestock are severe. But the main point is you are responsible for your dog's behaviour and you are responsible for keeping them safe. This includes your choice of training methods that are effective and teaching yourself how to use them.

I come from the experienced viewpoint of a person who was trained to use punishment methods when I first started over 25 years ago. We don’t bother with those methods now, and anyone who does, isn’t skilled.

I would always try and say ‘do this instead’, so it’s a good idea for us to explore better ways to teach your dog if you don’t know how to do anything but press a zap button. More about this topic next week!